Contra Costa County now has COVID-19 vaccine appointments for all adults

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all residents who are at least 16 years and older.

The appointments are available starting Tuesday, but not through the state’s MyTurn website until California expands statewide eligibility.

You can register online at cchealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-833-829-2626.

The county says this makes over 300,000 residents now eligible.

“An increased vaccine supply from the state and federal governments means there is capacity to open eligibility to people in the 16-49 age range. CCHS currently has thousands of appointments available at its community clinics this week,” the county said.

Contra Costa County Health Director Anna Roth said they are expanding eligibility now to make sure no appointments go to waste. The county just received 84,500 total doses of vaccine from the state and federal governments.

The county recommends booking online to avoid long phone delays.