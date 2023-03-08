CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As another atmospheric river prepares to douse the Bay Area this week, Contra Costa County officials are preparing for the flooding and damages the storm may bring.

The rain is supposed to move into the area by Thursday and continue on through the rest of the week. County officials said they have been clearing storm drains, catch basins, roadside ditches, monitoring and maintaining flood control channels and stocking sandbag stations in preparation for the storm, and are encouraging residents to do the same.

Officials said residents should be wary of clogged drains and gutters, fallen or falling trees and limbs and other debris, look for potential trouble spots near their homes and stock up on sandbags at the nearest sandbag location.

Officials also recommend staying off the roads this weekend if possible. Localized flooding and downed trees due to the already saturated soil could pose safety risks. However, if you do come across a flooded area, do not try and drive through it, and treat any stoplights without power as a four-way stop.

To report a service issue such as a clogged catch basin or drainage inlet, in unincorporated Contra Costa County, call the Public Works Maintenance Division at 925-313-7000 during work hours and after hours call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 925-646-2441.