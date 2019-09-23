Contra Costa County officials searching for missing boater

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Officer of the Sheriff Marine Patrol Unit continue to search for a boater who was reported missing Sunday night.

Around 9:07 p.m. on Sunday, officials responded to the area of Indian Slough and Werner Cut after a person reportedly went into the water while his boat was being towed.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, California Highway Patrol and Pittsburg Police Department helped the Marine Patrol Unit with the search, but the boater was never located.

The 47-year-old man was entered into California’s missing persons database and local law enforcement agencies were notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441.