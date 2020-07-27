Contra Costa County officials to vote on ordinance authorizing health order violations

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday may approve an ordinance that would establish fines for health order violations.

This include wearing face coverings, social distancing, and gatherings.

People would be fined between $100 to $500 for non-commercial activity violations.

As for violations involving commercial activity, fines range from $250 to $1,000.

“It could be sort of the equivalent of writing a parking ticket, a violation, hundred dollar ticket,” Supervisor Candace Anderson said. “That might get the attention of some of those businesses not willing to comply with the health order.”

“Some of them are minor issues where they may have their tables a little bit closer than they should for outdoor dining but others are businesses that are not supposed to be open that are choosing to operate anyway,” Anderson added.

​The District Attorney’s office says its consumer protection unit has fielded nearly 200 public complaints since April — reporting businesses not following health orders.​

