Contra Costa County orders public to wear face coverings

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Health officials in Contra Costa County issued a new health order Friday requiring everyone to wear face coverings in public to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The order will go into effect on Wednesday, April 22, according to the Contra Costa Health Services.

Face coverings can be made with any fabric or cloth protecting the mouth and nose.

The order requires anyone working at or visiting an essential business, such as a grocery store or gas station, to cover their face.

Anyone one riding public transportation, including drivers, must wear masks when they come close to others, the order states.

The order also requires anyone visiting a healthcare provider or facility to cover their face.

People driving in cars alone or with members of their household do not have to wear face coverings.

When outside, the orders requires everyone to carry masks or face coverings and use them whenever they come near six feet of others outside their own households.

The order does not require children 12 and younger to wear masks. Children 2 years old or younger must not wear them because of the risk of suffocation.

Sonoma County and Marin County have also issued similar orders requiring face coverings.

The state and CDC has already recommended everyone to cover their face in public settings, but Sonoma County is going a step further by requiring it.

