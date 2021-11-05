Contra Costa County ready for child vaccinations

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County already has more than 400 scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids at three of its public health clinics on Friday.

County health officials said they are ready to meet the demand.

There are 92,000 Contra Costa County residents that are between five to 11 years old. So far, the county has received about 20,000 doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine.

As of Friday, the vaccines for kids are offered at county public health vaccination clinics in Antioch, Richmond and in Concord.

It’s been known that kids are less prone to the worst-case scenario when it comes to the virus.

But pediatricians agree kids should be vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID to others.

“COVID doesn’t care about your beliefs, doesn’t care about your socioeconomic status, doesn’t care about the color of your skin, or your religion. It simply is a virus that wants to get into the body of a person and replicate,” said Kaiser pediatrician Dr. Rahul Parikh.

The pediatric dose is one-third of the dosage given to teens and adults.

However, kids must still get two shots at least three weeks apart.

The heath department is working with local schools to set up campus vaccination clinics.

Officials expect to begin that process next week.

You can book an appointment online or you can call the county’s health services. Officials say you don’t even have to be a Contra Costa County resident to get the dose.

But you must have an appointment to get the vaccine — because they won’t accept walks-ins.