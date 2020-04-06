Contra Costa County releases coronavirus cases by city

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County health officials have released new data on coronavirus cases by city within the county.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Contra Costa County.

According to the new data, Richmond and Orinda lead the county in number of cases.

Richmond, which has a population of more than 100,000 people, has 37 confirmed cases. Orinda, a town of about 18,000 people, has 35 confirmed cases.

On Friday, public health officials said at least 27 people tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak at a nursing facility in Orinda. So far, 24 residents and three staff members at the Orinda Care Center have tested positive.

Below is the city breakdown as of Monday, 2 p.m.:

Location Positive Case Count City Population Alamo Cases: 13 Population: 14,750 Antioch Cases: 26 Population: 105,009 Bay Point Cases: 15 Population: 22,639 Bethel Island Cases: 1 Population: 2,137 Brentwood Cases: 24 Population: 52,811 Clayton Cases: 4 Population: 11,179 Concord Cases: 30 Population: 125,205 Danville Cases: 19 Population: 43,121 Discovery Bay Cases: 6 Population: 13,352 El Cerrito Cases: 4 Population: 24,156 El Sobrante Cases: 13 Population: 12,669 Hercules Cases: 9 Population: 24,682 Lafayette Cases: 15 Population: 24,510 Martinez Cases: 8 Population: 36,729 Moraga Cases: 5 Population: 16,401 Oakley Cases: 17 Population: 36,348 Orinda Cases: 35 Population: 18,098 Pacheco Cases: 5 Population: 3,685 Pinole Cases: 4 Population: 18,864 Pittsburg Cases: 32 Population: 64,890 Pleasant Hill Cases: 9 Population: 34,001 Richmond Cases: 37 Population: 106,357 Rodeo Cases: 5 Population: 8,679 San Pablo Cases: 25 Population: 29,884 San Ramon Cases: 23 Population: 74,013 Walnut Creek Cases: 27 Population: 65,816 Other/Unspecified Cases: 6 TOTAL Cases: 417 Population: 1,153,526

