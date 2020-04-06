Live Now
Contra Costa County releases coronavirus cases by city

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County health officials have released new data on coronavirus cases by city within the county.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Contra Costa County.

According to the new data, Richmond and Orinda lead the county in number of cases.

>>Click here for all Bay Area coronavirus cases

Richmond, which has a population of more than 100,000 people, has 37 confirmed cases. Orinda, a town of about 18,000 people, has 35 confirmed cases.

On Friday, public health officials said at least 27 people tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak at a nursing facility in Orinda. So far, 24 residents and three staff members at the Orinda Care Center have tested positive.

Below is the city breakdown as of Monday, 2 p.m.:

LocationPositive Case CountCity Population
AlamoCases: 13Population: 14,750
AntiochCases: 26Population: 105,009
Bay PointCases: 15Population: 22,639
Bethel IslandCases: 1Population: 2,137
BrentwoodCases: 24Population: 52,811
ClaytonCases: 4Population: 11,179
ConcordCases: 30Population: 125,205
DanvilleCases: 19Population: 43,121
Discovery BayCases: 6Population: 13,352
El CerritoCases: 4Population: 24,156
El SobranteCases: 13Population: 12,669
HerculesCases: 9Population: 24,682
LafayetteCases: 15Population: 24,510
MartinezCases: 8Population: 36,729
MoragaCases: 5Population: 16,401
OakleyCases: 17Population: 36,348
OrindaCases: 35Population: 18,098
PachecoCases: 5Population: 3,685
PinoleCases: 4Population: 18,864
PittsburgCases: 32Population: 64,890
Pleasant HillCases: 9Population: 34,001
RichmondCases: 37Population: 106,357
RodeoCases: 5Population: 8,679
San PabloCases: 25Population: 29,884
San RamonCases: 23Population: 74,013
Walnut CreekCases: 27Population: 65,816
Other/UnspecifiedCases: 6
TOTALCases: 417Population: 1,153,526

