Contra Costa County releases coronavirus cases by city

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County health officials have released new data on coronavirus cases by city within the county.
As of Monday afternoon, there are 417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Contra Costa County.
According to the new data, Richmond and Orinda lead the county in number of cases.
Richmond, which has a population of more than 100,000 people, has 37 confirmed cases. Orinda, a town of about 18,000 people, has 35 confirmed cases.
On Friday, public health officials said at least 27 people tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak at a nursing facility in Orinda. So far, 24 residents and three staff members at the Orinda Care Center have tested positive.
Below is the city breakdown as of Monday, 2 p.m.:
|Location
|Positive Case Count
|City Population
|Alamo
|Cases: 13
|Population: 14,750
|Antioch
|Cases: 26
|Population: 105,009
|Bay Point
|Cases: 15
|Population: 22,639
|Bethel Island
|Cases: 1
|Population: 2,137
|Brentwood
|Cases: 24
|Population: 52,811
|Clayton
|Cases: 4
|Population: 11,179
|Concord
|Cases: 30
|Population: 125,205
|Danville
|Cases: 19
|Population: 43,121
|Discovery Bay
|Cases: 6
|Population: 13,352
|El Cerrito
|Cases: 4
|Population: 24,156
|El Sobrante
|Cases: 13
|Population: 12,669
|Hercules
|Cases: 9
|Population: 24,682
|Lafayette
|Cases: 15
|Population: 24,510
|Martinez
|Cases: 8
|Population: 36,729
|Moraga
|Cases: 5
|Population: 16,401
|Oakley
|Cases: 17
|Population: 36,348
|Orinda
|Cases: 35
|Population: 18,098
|Pacheco
|Cases: 5
|Population: 3,685
|Pinole
|Cases: 4
|Population: 18,864
|Pittsburg
|Cases: 32
|Population: 64,890
|Pleasant Hill
|Cases: 9
|Population: 34,001
|Richmond
|Cases: 37
|Population: 106,357
|Rodeo
|Cases: 5
|Population: 8,679
|San Pablo
|Cases: 25
|Population: 29,884
|San Ramon
|Cases: 23
|Population: 74,013
|Walnut Creek
|Cases: 27
|Population: 65,816
|Other/Unspecified
|Cases: 6
|TOTAL
|Cases: 417
|Population: 1,153,526
