Contra Costa County expands vaccine eligibility to those 50+

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County has opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to every resident who is at least age 50 or older.

The county said the eligibility expanded because of a new arrival of vaccines from the federal government. It’s in addition to the shipments that California counties get from the state each week.

People ages 50-64 do not need to have underlying health conditions or a specific job to get the vaccine.

“We look forward to the coming months when we can do away with vaccine eligibility, when anyone and everyone is eligible,” said Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis. “More and more doses of vaccine are coming into the county each week and we expect that trend to continue.”

County officials say they have already vaccinated 96% of its residents that are at least 75 and older.