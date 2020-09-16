CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — More businesses in Contra Costa County are able to reopen outdoors as of Wednesday morning.
The outdoor reopening includes:
- Personal care services that involve close contact with the face
- Racetracks and cardrooms
- Music, television and film production
- Professional sports without live audiences
The personal care services excludes tattooing, piercing and non-medical electrolysis.
Contra Costa County has a 4.7% positivity rate for COVID-19 test results, and California considers the county to be at the highest risk level, called “widespread” or “purple status.” This designation comes if a county reports more than 7 new cases a day (per 100K) and more than 8% positive tests. This is consistent with the status of Contra Costa’s surrounding counties of Alameda, Solano, Sacremento and San Joaquin.
Latest Stories:
- Federal Reserve sees rates near zero at least through 2023
- Vanessa Bryant blasts sheriff for challenging LeBron James to match reward in shooting of deputies
- Contra Costa County reopening more businesses outdoors
- ‘It’s really open to anyone’: Amazon kicks off career fair, set to fill 33K remote jobs averaging $150K
- Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty