Contra Costa County reopening more businesses outdoors

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — More businesses in Contra Costa County are able to reopen outdoors as of Wednesday morning.

The outdoor reopening includes:

Personal care services that involve close contact with the face

Racetracks and cardrooms

Music, television and film production

Professional sports without live audiences

The personal care services excludes tattooing, piercing and non-medical electrolysis.

Contra Costa County has a 4.7% positivity rate for COVID-19 test results, and California considers the county to be at the highest risk level, called “widespread” or “purple status.” This designation comes if a county reports more than 7 new cases a day (per 100K) and more than 8% positive tests. This is consistent with the status of Contra Costa’s surrounding counties of Alameda, Solano, Sacremento and San Joaquin.

