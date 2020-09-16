Contra Costa County reopening more businesses outdoors

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — More businesses in Contra Costa County are able to reopen outdoors as of Wednesday morning.

The outdoor reopening includes:

  • Personal care services that involve close contact with the face
  • Racetracks and cardrooms
  • Music, television and film production
  • Professional sports without live audiences

The personal care services excludes tattooing, piercing and non-medical electrolysis.

Contra Costa County has a 4.7% positivity rate for COVID-19 test results, and California considers the county to be at the highest risk level, called “widespread” or “purple status.” This designation comes if a county reports more than 7 new cases a day (per 100K) and more than 8% positive tests. This is consistent with the status of Contra Costa’s surrounding counties of Alameda, Solano, Sacremento and San Joaquin.

