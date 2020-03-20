Contra Costa County reports first coronavirus death

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Health officials on Friday confirmed the first death linked to coronavirus in Contra Costa County.
In a statement, officials said the patient died Thursday at a hospital in the county.
The patient was in their 70’s and had a pre-existing condition that put them at a higher risk of serious illness from coronavirus, officials said.
Additionally, the patient had a history of recent travel overseas.
Officials said more details would be provided at a press conference at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
