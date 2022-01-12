Contra Costa County school districts manage teacher absences

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A rise in teacher absences continues to impact East Bay schools. The growing problem is tied to the pandemic and has been complicated by a shortage of substitute teachers.

KRON4 reached out to the three largest school districts in Contra Costa County and learned that two out of three are reporting a high number of teachers absent since school resumed from winter break.

“We did not experience a large number of staff absences. so, that was good news for us,” Superintendent John Malloy said.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District returned to class Tuesday – On that day, 128 teachers were absent.

On Wednesday, 134 teachers called out sick.

Superintendent Dr. John Malloy says those numbers fall within the normal range of teacher absences but says his staff is preparing for those numbers to possibly go up.

“Our goal is to stay in school safely and effectively, and that’s what all of our contingency plans are focusing on,” Malloy said.

An increase in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages led the West Contra Costa Unified School District to cancel classes this past Friday and Monday.

284 teachers were absent Tuesday

249 called out sick Wednesday

On average, 265 teachers have called out on a daily basis in the six days class has been in session this past week and a half.

“We have roughly about 150 teachers who are absent each day,” Superintendent Adam Clark said.

That’s been the case for the Mount Diablo Unified School District in its six days back to class.

Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark says the district has been unable to fill about 30-percent of those absences but at the district’s governing board meeting Wednesday.

He is preparing to propose increasing the pay offered to substitutes from $170 a day to $230 a day — This was approved by the school board on Wednesday night.

“We’re thinking outside the box, and we’re trying to get as much support we can to our current teachers,” Clark said.

Easier said than done.