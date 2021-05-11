Contra Costa County school officials form plan to vaccinate students

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Now that the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, schools in Contra Costa County are forming a plan on how to get their students vaccinated.

That’s good news for parents trying to get those kids into summer camps and get them ready for school next fall.

In Contra Costa County, health services and the office of education are teaming up to make those shots happen.

The Pfizer doses that the kids would get is the same vaccine that adults are getting.

Kids apparently handled the vaccines very well during clinical trials, which is good news for parents and kids who are eager to get back to normal life and to get back into classrooms full time.

The Contra Costa County Office of Education says getting students vaccinated is the safest and fastest way to get kids back to in-person learning.

“The more people that get vaccinated, the more children that get vaccinated the more comfortable people will be with coming back to school. Being in the classroom. Feeling comfortable, at ease. Teachers will be more comfortable. students will be safer,” Lynn Mackey said.

Schools can’t force students to get the shots and there will be parents who opt not to have their children vaccinated.

The district says they will work with parents and Contra Costa Health Services to encourage vaccinations and to make it as easy as possible.

“We will be communicating with parents, families, and students. we will have town halls. I will take personal calls to tell people about it. Our health department will answer questions. We will try to get out accurate information to the community to help put them at ease about the vaccine and to clear up any misconception there may be about the vaccine,” Mackey said.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli with health services hopes parents will have their kids vaccinated. He says there is ample evidence the vaccinations are safe and effective.

“The data on the kids was done well. The studies were rigorous. Vaccines for this age group are great. This particular vaccine works better in youths than older adults because kids have strong immune systems. I expect this to be very effective for young people,” Dr. Ori Tzvieli said.