Contra Costa County sees dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, there has been a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. Health officials attribute the increased infections to those who are not vaccinated.

New COVID-19 infections are on the rise at hospitals in Contra Costa County.

According to the spokesperson for Contra Costa Health Services, as of Monday morning, data is still coming in from the state.

“CCHS has so far documented 875 new COVID-19 cases in the county – the largest single week total in months. Recent data show the case rate among residents who are not fully vaccinated is about 11 times higher than the case rate for vaccinated residents.”

“Yeah it’s just crazy,” Mayor Tom Butt said.

With new COVID-19 cases beginning to surge, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt has lost his patience with people who are dragging their feet on getting their shots.

“I think we need to take more stringent steps to encourage and if we have to force people to get vaccinated. The surge is basically a pandemic of the unvaccinated. They are putting us all at risk,” Mayor Butt said.

Although wearing a mask reduces the risk of infection, officials at Contra Costa Health Services at this time are not considering updating their mask guidelines with a mandate.

Instead, mirroring the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials with the Contra Costa Health Services say because of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 transmission in the region, they are recommending masking in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

One thing is for sure, Mayor Butt is not even thinking about returning to the days of shutting cities down in Contra Costa County because some people refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated.

“I would not advocate shutting things down. I think what we need to focus on is vaccinations. That’s the whole problem, vaccinations,” Mayor Butt said.

All people age 12 or older can get vaccinated at a Contra Costa Health Services site even if they do not live or work in Contra Costa County, no appointment is required.