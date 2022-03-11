CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — $4.5 million dollars.

That’s how much money Contra Costa County agreed to pay this week to settle a civil lawsuit with the family of Tyrel Wilson.

One-year ago on Friday, he was shot and killed by former Danville police officer Andrew Hall.

Hall is now a convicted felon — sentenced to six year in state prison last week on a felony assault charge connected to the deadly shooting of another man in Danville.

Wilson’s father Marvin and family attorney John Burris confirm they reached a $4.5 million-dollar settlement with Contra Costa County on Thursday.

This is after alleging Hall, a former Danville police officer and Contra Costa County sheriff deputy, wrongfully shot Marvin’s 33-year-old son Tyrell Wilson to death March 11 last year.

The family’s attorney’s have argued, that despite him holding a knife at the time of the shooting, Wilson did not charge at Hall and was in the middle of a mental health crisis.

“They’re washing their hands clear of it, saying ok, no we’re gonna settle, and they want to do this, because they know the justice system, the criminal justice system moves a lot slower than the civil,” Marvin Wilson said.

District Attorney Diana Becton’s office is still investigating Wilson’s killing and has not decided whether or not to bring charges against Hall.

Last week, Hall was sentenced to six years in state prison for the November 2018 shooting death of 33-year-old Laudermer Arboleda.

Hall was terminated from the sheriff’s office immediately after.

A jury found Hall guilty of assault with a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury, when Arboleda — like hall — was in the midst of a mental breakdown.

The Arboleda family also settled with the county for $4.9 million in their civil lawsuit.

Hall’s two deadly shootings have now cost the county almost $5 million.

“Do I feel he needs to be charged in the killing of my son? Yes, I do. You know, he needs to be held accountable for his actions,” Marvin Wilson said.

Tyrell Wilson would have turned 34 years old this week.