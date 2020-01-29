Contra Costa County shelter pets to predict Super Bowl winner

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — An animal shelter in Contra Costa County is joining in on the festivities ahead of the Super Bowl , using its adoptable pets to predict which team will win the coveted championship title.

The shelter has assembled two rosters — one for the Kansas City Chiefs, another for the San Francisco 49ers, with 10 cats and dogs on each team.

For each animal that’s adopted, one point will be awarded to the respective team.

The team with the most points by Saturday at 5 p.m. will be the predicted winner.

The shelter says the real winners in this are the cats and dogs and their new owners.

Those who’d like to adopt an animal on the rosters can visit Contra Costa County shelters in Pinole or Martinez.

The animal adoption fees include spay or neutering, a microchip, vaccinations and license.

To view all adoptable animals at the shelter, click here.