Contra Costa County Sheriff locates 2 missing kids last seen in Martinez

MARTINEZ (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department located two missing children last seen around noon Friday in Martinez.

The two children, Jahve James, 9, and Justin James, 6, were last seen onPacheco Boulevard.

The sheriff’s department said just before 10 p.m. Friday that the two kids were found on Burnett Avenue in Concord.

We have just been informed that the two missing children have been located in Concord on Burnett Avenue. They are tired but doing well. They will be reunited with their family.



THANK YOU for your interest, coverage or for sharing. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) July 20, 2019

Jahve was described by authorities as African American with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.

She’s 4-foot-8-inches tall and about 90 pounds.

Justin is 3-foot-8-inches tall, 45 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

The two children were last seen at 3920 Pacheco Boulevard in Martinez.

The sheriff’s department said the kids were tired when they were found, but doing well.