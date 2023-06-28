(BCN) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office will host a meeting Thursday to discuss its military equipment policy. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 1850 Muir Road in Martinez.

The Sheriff’s Office will discuss its 2022 report on its military equipment, followed by a question-and-answer session. Assembly Bill 481, approved by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021, requires law enforcement agencies to obtain approval from a governing body like a Board of Supervisors to purchase, obtain and use specified military equipment.

The latest report on the types, quantities, and costs of military equipment the Sheriff’s Office has acquired and used in the past year is available here.

