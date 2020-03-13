Contra Costa County Superior Court to close due to coronavirus concerns

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Superior Court will be closed at all locations due to coronavirus concerns.

The superior court will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

It is expected to open on Wednesday, April 1 at 8 a.m.

While the courts will be closed for most court cases, jurors who have been ordered to appear in court for criminal trials on March 16, must report to court as ordered. Judges in those cases will then provide further instruction.

If you ahve a hearing scheduled during this period, it will be reset to a later date. Notice of the new hearing date will be mailed to you or your attorney.

If you are scheduled for jury service during this period, your service will be rescheduled and the new date will be mailed to you.

Those in custody arraignments will be handled in Martinez, but all courthouses are closed to the public.

Counsel will be permitted at all arraignments.

Court officials say this closure is not due to a specific exposure or notice at any court facility or court staff. It is more of a precaution to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and the potential for future exposure.

