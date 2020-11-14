Contra Costa County tightens COVID restrictions

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the Bay Area.

According to the Contra Costa County health chart, there was a drastic spike this month compared to last.

That’s why the county is rolling back openings in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Contra Costa County is now in the Red tier of the state’s Blueprint For a Safer Economy reopening system.

It all started with the county making rollbacks last week.

Those will continue on Tuesday.

The rollbacks include:

No more indoor gyms

No more indoor dining

No more concession stands at movie theaters

These activities have been allowed back in the county for a little over six weeks.

But since cases are on the rise, it’s time to scale back.

This has been a gradual process for the county.

Last week, Contra Costa County closed outdoor bars and reduced indoor capacity at restaurants, churches, and movie theaters.

How long will this last?

These closures remain in place as long as cases continue to trend upward.