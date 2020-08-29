Contra Costa County to allow certain businesses to reopen indoors on Monday

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County is allowing certain businesses to roepen indoors beginning Monday.
Here’s what is and isn’t allowed to reopen:
- Hair salons: open indoor with modifications
- Retail: open indoors at 25% capacity
- Malls: open indoors at 25% capacity and food courts closed
- Personal care services (nail salons, body waxing, etc.): outdoor only
- Museums, zoos and aquariums: outdoor only
- Places of worship: outdoor only
- Movie theaters: outdoor only
- Hotels: open with modifications
- Gyms: outdoor only
- Restaurants: outdoor only
- Wineries: outdoor only
- Bars and breweries: closed
- Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing
- Cardrooms: outdoor only
- Non-essential offices: remote work only
- Professional sports: no live audiences
- Schools: must stay closed
This list will be updated as appropriate.
