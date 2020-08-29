Contra Costa County to allow certain businesses to reopen indoors on Monday

Coronavirus: The Latest

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County is allowing certain businesses to roepen indoors beginning Monday.

Here’s what is and isn’t allowed to reopen:

  • Hair salons: open indoor with modifications
  • Retail: open indoors at 25% capacity
  • Malls: open indoors at 25% capacity and food courts closed
  • Personal care services (nail salons, body waxing, etc.): outdoor only
  • Museums, zoos and aquariums: outdoor only
  • Places of worship: outdoor only
  • Movie theaters: outdoor only
  • Hotels: open with modifications
  • Gyms: outdoor only
  • Restaurants: outdoor only
  • Wineries: outdoor only
  • Bars and breweries: closed
  • Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing
  • Cardrooms: outdoor only
  • Non-essential offices: remote work only
  • Professional sports: no live audiences
  • Schools: must stay closed

This list will be updated as appropriate.

