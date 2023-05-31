CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder’s Office and the County Veterans Service Office along with other agencies are hosting “Operation Documentation” for its veterans on Wednesday.

The free event is used to help veterans and their families facilitate access to their entitled benefits after leaving the military service. Operation Documentation runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Contra Costa County Clerk- Recorder’s Office located at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez.

Veterans and their families can record copies of DD-214 discharge documents for free, receive an overview of Veterans Affairs benefits they may be eligible for and sign up for a veteran’s distinction on their driver’s license. Contra Costa County residents who are on active duty can receive a free certified copy of their marriage license.

​​“Operation Documentation is one of several ways that the Clerk Recorder’s office puts outreach and accessibility at the forefront,” said Kristin B. Connelly, Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters. “Our office is pleased to provide this special service to our military veterans with easy access to benefits from various agencies in celebration of Memorial Day.”