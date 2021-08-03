Contra Costa County to offer COVID vaccinations at National Night Out

(BCN) – Contra Costa County will dispatch mobile vaccine clinics Tuesday to a handful of National Night Out events across the county.

Vaccinations at mobile clinics will be available events in Richmond, Pittsburg and Hercules for National Night Out, during which local law enforcement agencies meet and connect with the communities they serve.

Contra Costa Health Services is making the mobile clinics available as part of its effort to spur all unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible amid a rapidly rising local case rate and the more contagious delta variant.

While 80.5 percent of county residents age 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, the number of new cases per day per 100,000 residents over the last seven days is nearly 50 for unvaccinated residents and 8.6 for fully vaccinated residents.

Vaccinations will be available in Richmond at Hilltop Green Park from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Crescent Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the North Richmond Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The county will also make vaccines available at Small World Park in Pittsburg from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at Refugio Valley Park in Hercules from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone age 12 and older. All CCHS-operated vaccination sites accept both walk-ins and appointments, which can be scheduled at https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/get-vaccinated or by calling (833) 829-2626.