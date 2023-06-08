(KRON) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney and health department are expected to see soil data after the Martinez Refinery toxic dust incident that happened back in November 2022.

County officials are hoping these samples will shed some light on the full health impact from that incident. The FBI recently joined the Environmental Protection Agency for an independent investigation.

The refinery is accused of failing to notify the county about the toxic dust release.