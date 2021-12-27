Contra Costa County to require COVID-19 booster verification for workers in high-risk jobs

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) announced Monday it has enacted a health order requiring county first responders and workers in homeless shelters to verify they have received a booster dose of vaccine.

The requirement applies to county law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to emergency calls at high-risk facilities such as hospitals, jails, nursing or congregate care facilities, and all workers in homeless shelters .

It also applies to non-emergency ambulance workers who provide medical transport for such facilities.

“The omicron variant is much more infectious than previous strains of COVID-19,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer.

“Boosting is necessary for the best protection from omicron infection and transmission. Our hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed if a large number of our must vulnerable residents get sick,” added Farnitano.

“Our goal is to ramp up the protection around places where there is an elevated risk of exposure, and people who are at high risk of serious illness if they become infected.”

The order requires workers to test weekly for COVID-19 and provide the results to their employers.

For those fully vaccinated — must provide proof that they have received a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine within one month of becoming eligible.

Employers will be required to keep vaccination records for their employees.

Last week, Contra Costa identified the county’s first patients infected by the Omicron variant — the county is reporting that two of the three initial cases were fully vaccinated, but none of them had received booster doses.

The county is reporting about 36% of residents age 16 and older have gotten a booster dose, which reduces risk of infection from the omicron variant and significantly reduces risk of serious illness, hospitalization or death.

The new health order will take effect on January 10 — upboosted workers will be required to test weekly with either a PCR or antigen test for COVID-19.