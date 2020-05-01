Contra Costa County U-Pick farms to open this weekend despite stay-at-home orders

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cherry season is here and many U-Pick farms will start opening this weekend, despite the coronavirus and the shelter in place.

According to the Contra Costa County Health Department, U-Pick farms fall under an essential business, similar to a grocery store or a farmers market.

Cherries are blooming in Brentwood and many farms are preparing for the start of U-Pick season, when thousands of people flock to Contra Costa County to pick their own fruit.

But this year — might look a bit different.

“If you want some cherries, you should be able to pick some cherries,” Lindsey Saylor said.

And while some are looking forward to getting out there, not everyone agrees that the orchards should open.

“What if they put their hand on the cherry and then decide they aren’t going to pick it and the next person comes?” Alli Cecchini said.

Some farmers don’t think they’ll open their orchards to visitors this year because of coronavirus and stay at home orders.

“From a personal stand point having a family, a young family and a multi generational family living in the house — I’m terrified of the exposure,” Cecchini said. “I cant imagine a truly safe way to have groups of people even if they are keeping their distance they are touching everything.”

While some of you shared the same thoughts on Facebook, others can’t wait for the start of the season. A season many farmers rely on and many families are excited for.

“I think if they can open and maintain social distance and keep things clean they should be able to do that,” Saylor said.

“It’s, I would say, not the same, but the same as going to grocery stores,” Emily Haynes said. “You are going to the grocery store and you’re going to be around people there anyways.”

If you do decide to come to Brentwood for U-Pick season there are some new rules this year. They are only allowing a certain amount of people into the orchards at a time and if you touch it — you pick it.

And of course you have to wear a mask while you are out in the orchard and stay at least six feet apart from others.

