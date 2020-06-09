Contra Costa County updates guidance on religious gatherings

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County announced Tuesday it is updating its guidelines for religious gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, health officials said the order will recommend religious organizations maintain a list of attendees at religious services and cultural ceremonies in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The previous health order issued June 5 had made it a requirement for religious services and organizations to keep a list of attendees.

“The intention was to facilitate quick, complete contact tracing if a participant at the event tests positive,” health officials said.

“If a participant tests positive for COVID-19, the host will be asked to assist CCHS with contact tracing associated with the gathering.”

Officials continue to encourage people attending these religious gatherings to wear face coverings at all times and to practice social distancing when possible.

It’s also advised to stay home if sick and to wash hands thoroughly and maintain good hand hygiene.

