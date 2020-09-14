Contra Costa County will allow more businesses to reopen under updated health order

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County on Monday announced it is updating its local coronavirus public health orders this week.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, some additional businesses will be allowed to reopen, following the state health guidelines for their various industries:

Personal care services that involve close contact with the face may begin operating outdoors, except for tattooing, piercing and nonmedical electrolysis

Racetracks and cardrooms may operate outdoors

Music, television and film production may resume

Professional sports without live audiences may resume

These changes are consistent with Contra Costa’s place in the “purple tier” of the state’s blueprint, which replaces the statewide county watchlist.

Contra Costa’s current health orders retain health guidelines for social bubbles and structured contact between people from different households, face coverings and physical distancing.

Officials said if there is a sudden surge in COVID-19 transmission in the future, the county may need to temporarily impose more restrictions to protect the public health.

If you’d like to get a COVD-19 test, you can do so for free at a community testing site. You can book online at cchealth.org/coronavirus – hit the “Get Tested” button.

