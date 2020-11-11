Contra Costa County restricting businesses starting Friday

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County is one of two in the Bay Area to bring some restrictions back to businesses as coronavirus cases rise across the United States.

The county is back in the second-most restrictive tier in California’s reopening plan, the Red/Substantial risk tier. This level contains counties that are seeing a 5-8% positivity rate in coronavirus test results.

Contra Costa County health officials say their positivity rate is still below 5%, but they want to make sure it stays that way and doesn’t jump — especially with cold weather keeping people indoors. The actual last reported positivity rate in the county is 2.3%.

California says in the Red tier, some non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Beginning Friday, November 13, the following restrictions will take effect in Contra Costa County: