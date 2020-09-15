Contra Costa County’s outdoor reopening impacted by smoky air

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County residents have been waiting patiently for reopening, only to be hit with another problem: Unhealthy air.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, some additional businesses will be allowed to reopen, following the state health guidelines for their various industries:

Personal care services that involve close contact with the face may begin operating outdoors, except for tattooing, piercing and nonmedical electrolysis

Racetracks and cardrooms may operate outdoors

Music, television and film production may resume

Professional sports without live audiences may resume

However, the area’s been under a smoky layer of air blowing over from wildfires around the West Coast — keeping residents shut-in regardless of what’s open.

These businesses in Contra Costa County are allowed to serve the county outdoors on the same day the area hits its 30th consecutive day under a Spare the Air Alert. These alerts come out when the air quality is deemed dangerous to be exposed to for prolonged periods of time.

Latest Stories: