CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County residents have been waiting patiently for reopening, only to be hit with another problem: Unhealthy air.
Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, some additional businesses will be allowed to reopen, following the state health guidelines for their various industries:
- Personal care services that involve close contact with the face may begin operating outdoors, except for tattooing, piercing and nonmedical electrolysis
- Racetracks and cardrooms may operate outdoors
- Music, television and film production may resume
- Professional sports without live audiences may resume
However, the area’s been under a smoky layer of air blowing over from wildfires around the West Coast — keeping residents shut-in regardless of what’s open.
These businesses in Contra Costa County are allowed to serve the county outdoors on the same day the area hits its 30th consecutive day under a Spare the Air Alert. These alerts come out when the air quality is deemed dangerous to be exposed to for prolonged periods of time.
Latest Stories:
- Contra Costa County’s outdoor reopening impacted by smoky air
- AIR QUALITY MAP: Check out air quality where you live
- Hispanic Heritage Month begins Tuesday with livestream show
- ‘I’m proud of being Latino’: Longtime San Francisco Recology worker inspires community mural
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Tesla stock, holiday shopping drops