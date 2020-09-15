Contra Costa County’s outdoor reopening impacted by smoky air

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County residents have been waiting patiently for reopening, only to be hit with another problem: Unhealthy air.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, some additional businesses will be allowed to reopen, following the state health guidelines for their various industries:

  • Personal care services that involve close contact with the face may begin operating outdoors, except for tattooing, piercing and nonmedical electrolysis
  • Racetracks and cardrooms may operate outdoors
  • Music, television and film production may resume
  • Professional sports without live audiences may resume

However, the area’s been under a smoky layer of air blowing over from wildfires around the West Coast — keeping residents shut-in regardless of what’s open.

These businesses in Contra Costa County are allowed to serve the county outdoors on the same day the area hits its 30th consecutive day under a Spare the Air Alert. These alerts come out when the air quality is deemed dangerous to be exposed to for prolonged periods of time.

