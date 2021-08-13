Contra Costa first responders will now have to be vaccinated

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County first responders will have to be fully vaccinated by September 17 according to a new mandate or test weekly for the virus.

The order applies to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to emergency calls at high-risk facilities such as hospitals, jails, nursing and congregate care facilities. It also applies to non-emergency ambulance workers who provide medical transport for such facilities.

“These facilities are sensitive because they are densely populated, often with people who are at high risk of serious illness or death if they become infected with COVID-19,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer. “Many of our first responders routinely visit multiple facilities, so there is a heightened risk of spreading the virus from one to another.”

The county says it is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases likely due to the Delta variant and the relaxation of state health orders.

The average daily number of confirmed new cases in Contra Costa has increased 30% in the past two weeks.

There were 188 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Contra Costa County on Aug. 11, an increase of more than 400% from July 11. More than 80% of the county’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

Contra Costa issued a similar order that took effect July 27 for workers in healthcare facilities, nursing and residential care facilities, homeless shelters and detention facilities. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has since issued similar vaccine verification requirements for state employees, healthcare workers and educators at K-12 campuses.