BRENTWOOD (BCN) – A 13-year-old girl was taken by helicopter Sunday afternoon to Children’s Hospital Oakland for treatment of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.
Paramedics responded shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday to the Diablo MXRanch motorcycle track off Camino Diablo east of Walnut Boulevard south of Brentwood, the fire district said in a news release.
The girl had suffered”traumatic” injuries.
No other information about the accident was immediately available Sunday afternoon.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
- USS Hornet Museum gets tech upgrades
- Contra Costa girl injured in motorycle accident
- Salvation Army trailers burn in Oakland
- East Bay homes vandalized with political messages
- What does Biden presidency mean for Bay Area?