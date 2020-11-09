Contra Costa girl injured in motorycle accident

BRENTWOOD (BCN) – A 13-year-old girl was taken by helicopter Sunday afternoon to Children’s Hospital Oakland for treatment of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Paramedics responded shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday to the Diablo MXRanch motorcycle track off Camino Diablo east of Walnut Boulevard south of Brentwood, the fire district said in a news release.

The girl had suffered”traumatic” injuries.

No other information about the accident was immediately available Sunday afternoon.

