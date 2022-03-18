SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Contra Costa Republican Party is hosting a dinner with the Ukrainian Consul General in San Francisco, Dmytro Kushneruk, on Tuesday, and will be donating the proceeds to buy body armor for Ukrainians, according to a news release.

“Contra Costa Republicans are demonstrating they are enthusiastic to step up and personally support Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion,” stated Matt Shupe, chairman of the Contra Costa County Republican Party. “We stand in solidarity with both our neighbors that previously fled the horrors of socialism in Eastern Europe and the Ukrainians who stand and fight against tyranny now.”

The party partnered with the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council to host the event. The council has permits to transport the armor to Ukraine.

“The battleground is in Ukraine, but the battle is for western civilization and freedom,” stated Lydia Stoykovych, a UACC board member. “Ukrainians are fighting for a better future, not just for Ukraine, but for the world, where individualism, democracy, peace, and innovation reign. All Americans need to understand that Putin’s aggressive ambition extends far beyond Ukraine.”

An address was not announced, but the dinner will be in Pleasant Hill and will start at 6 p.m. March 22.