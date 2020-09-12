Contra Costa health experts say stay inside amid awful air quality

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – The air quality in the Bay Area is so unhealthy that health experts are recommending people stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The air quality index in Contra Costa shows pockets of air that are over 200 and several other areas that are over 100.

It’s the same story in Alameda County, Oakland, Hayward and Berkeley.

Health experts are warning people who think it’s okay to still go out for long periods of time in this air to think again.

Related Content Contra Costa County health officials recommend to stay indoors amid bad air

“You may go out for that walk or your run, and think hey, you know, that wasn’t so bad — I did ok. You get home, and while you’re home, it triggers,” said Frank Shic with John Muir Health.

Additionally, if you have to be outside for any reason, experts say to keep a mask on.

A Spare the Air Alert was extended to Sept. 14, as wildfire smoke blowing over to the Bay Area causes some of the worst air quality the area’s ever seen.

Latest Stories: