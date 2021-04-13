These Bay Area counties are temporarily pausing J&J vaccines

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area health services are announcing that they will follow the advice of the U.S. FDA and CDC in temporarily pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Contra Costa

Contra Costa Health Services said this won’t result in any appointment cancellations as the J&J doses are a “very small part” of the county’s vaccine allocation, officials said.

CCHS said it “is not aware of any reported cases of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine in the county that were inconsistent with those documented during the extensive clinical trials conducted to ensure the safety of all vaccines used in the U.S.”

San Francisco

The San Francisco Department of Health also said it will pause use. As of Tuesday, the health department said it administered 31,831 doses of the J&J vaccine to San Francisco residents.

Following today’s announcement from the CDC and FDA, San Francisco will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine out of an abundance of caution until more is learned about the potential side effects. — SFDPH (@SF_DPH) April 13, 2021

Marin

In Marin County, officials are also pausing the J&J vaccine, which they say account for less than 3% of their cumulative vaccine allocation.

“The temporary halt will mainly impact our mobile operations, where J&J’s one dose increased vaccination capacity. Starting today, mobile teams will resume using Pfizer and Moderna to continue our efforts to vaccinate harder to reach groups,” Marin County health officials said.

The federal agencies said that six women who got the J&J vaccine also reported developing a rare, severe type of blood clot. But officials point out that it’s six cases out of six million total doses administered.

“One in a million… not terrible odds compared to the odds of getting sick and dying of COVID,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF said.

People who received this vaccine within the last two weeks should contact a healthcare provider immediately if they develop symptoms such as severe headaches, severe abdominal pain, severe leg pain or shortness of breath – these symptoms are different than the usual, minor reactions that some people may experience in the day or two following their vaccination, CCHS said.