DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) – One man is dead after deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department shot him.

It happened on the 5100 block of Westport Circle, which is located in a gated community.

Officers showed up around 9:20 p.m. for what they describe as a domestic call

While at the scene, they claim the man came at them with a gun.

Officers felt threatened and shot him.

He was still alive as an ambulance rushed him to the hospital, but he would later die.

It does not appear the officers were injured.

The man’s name has not been released.