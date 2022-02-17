Contra Costa sheriff’s helicopter responds as suspect barricades himself inside home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Richmond police and the SWAT team deescalated a tense situation Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot his neighbor and his family.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Grant Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a gun, according to a news release.

“Officers learned that the suspect was a neighbor who had entered the victim’s home, pulled out a gun, and threatened to shoot the victim’s entire family,” the news release states. “After a brief struggle, the victim was able to push the suspect outside of their home. The suspect was then seen entering his own house by the arriving RPD officers.”

The police guided the victim and her family to safety as the police department’s crisis negotiations team started talking to the suspect, barricaded inside his house.

Officers established a perimeter around the neighborhood and the SWAT team was called in.

Officers negotiated with the suspect “for several hours” while a helicopter from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office hovered overhead.

Eventually, the suspect agreed to surrender peacefully.

“A realistic-looking replica firearm was also located at the scene,” the news release revealed. “We are relieved that this incident ended with a safe and peaceful resolution, and we are proud of the patience and professional composure exhibited by our patrol officers, SWAT, and CNT members during this dangerous situation.”