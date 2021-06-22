Contra Costa supervisors vote to extend eviction protections for tenants

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to extend eviction protections for residential and business tenants, financially affected by the pandemic.

At it’s virtual meeting Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors adopted the extension of an urgency ordinance prohibiting landlords from evicting residential and small business tenants from pandemic-related evictions.

Tenant protections will remain in effect until the end of September unless the board chooses to shorten or lengthen the time frame in future meetings.

For residents:

The ordinance will prevent landlords from pursuing any no-fault causes for evictions.

A landlord will be barred from evicting a tenant who is housing an immediate family member not documented on the lease — That’s if the unauthorized occupant is being housed as a result of the pandemic.

Moratorium on residential rent increases, with a few exceptions, a landlord will not be allowed to increase rent through the end of September.

For commercial tenants or small businesses, landlords are forbidden from evicting a tenant for failing to pay rent.

If the business can provide documentation detailing pandemic-related income loss, or medical expenses resulting from the public health emergency, the ordinance also prohibits landlords from charging or collecting late fees for non-payment.

However, businesses will still be required to eventually pay their rent in full. Small businesses and non-profits by November 30th.

Large companies will have until September 30th.