Contra Costa to require masks in all public indoor places regardless of vaccination status

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Masks will be required in all public indoor places in Contra Costa County as the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread, the health services announced on Tuesday.

This new order requires all residents, no matter what their vaccination status is, to wear a mask inside public settings.

It goes into effect on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

“The omicron variant is very contagious, and we now know that anyone, regardless of vaccination status, can spread this variant to other people,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County deputy health officer. “We anticipate the case rate and hospitalization numbers to increase over the coming weeks. To reduce spread, cases and hospitalizations, we all need to wear masks anytime we are in an indoor public setting.”

Before the health order was announced, speakers and performers who were fully vaccinated and groups less than 100 people who were vaccinated were allowed to take their masks off indoors.

The county also is now requiring all first responders to get the booster shot or will have to take weekly COVID-19 tests.

Last week, the county identified the first patients with the omicron variant. Two of the three cases were from people who were fully vaccinated but had not received a booster shot.

For more information, visit the Contra Costa Health Services website.