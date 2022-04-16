SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and other dignitaries will be on hand Saturday to honor three longtime contributors to the city’s annual commemoration of the April 18, 1906 earthquake.

The three will receive special vintage fire helmets at a luncheon at the fabled John’s Grill restaurant, a longtime San Francisco establishment, at 63 Ellis Street at 2 p.m. Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all formal 1906 commemoration activities could not be held in 2020 and 2021.

Saturday’s gathering honors the three recipients of the Survivor Award that has not been presented since 2019. David Ebarle, communications manager of the Oakland Fire Department, will receive the 2020 award.

Winner of the 2021 award is San Francisco Fire Department Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter, the department’s public information officer.

The 2022 recipient is former San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes-White, the department’s first female chief. For decades, San Franciscans have gathered on April 18 at 4:30 a.m. at Lotta’s Fountain at Kearny and Geary streets to commemorate the memory of the 1906 earthquake.

A similar event is planned for Monday, the 116th anniversary of the event. Saturday’s event honors individuals who have contributed to the celebrations.

