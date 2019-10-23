Breaking News
New video shows Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, man moments before kidnapping

Controversial billboard attacking Mayor London Breed taken down

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A controversial campaign billboard for the San Francisco mayor’s race is now gone after city leaders condemned it as racist and sexist.

Crews took down Ellen Zhou’s billboard on Dore Street on Tuesday.

It apparently shows a cartoon version of Mayor London Breed smoking and holding a stack of bills with homeless people inside a thought bubble.

A man is also pictured carrying a child away.

Zhou defended the billboard and is planning a press conference for Friday in response.

Mayor Breed’s re-election campaign released a statement saying they had nothing to do with the billboard coming down.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News