Controversial billboard attacking Mayor London Breed taken down

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A controversial campaign billboard for the San Francisco mayor’s race is now gone after city leaders condemned it as racist and sexist.

Crews took down Ellen Zhou’s billboard on Dore Street on Tuesday.

It apparently shows a cartoon version of Mayor London Breed smoking and holding a stack of bills with homeless people inside a thought bubble.

A man is also pictured carrying a child away.

Zhou defended the billboard and is planning a press conference for Friday in response.

Mayor Breed’s re-election campaign released a statement saying they had nothing to do with the billboard coming down.

