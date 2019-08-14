Live Now
Controversial mural at San Francisco high school to be covered

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District has voted to cover a controversial mural at George Washington High School.

Students and activists have complained that the mural is demeaning to African Americans and indigenous peoples.

The mural was painted back in 1936.

The school board originally voted to paint over it

But they voted last night to cover it with panels instead, and to digitize the mural so it could be accessed by art historians.

Several groups fought to keep the mural, including the San Francisco NAACP.

