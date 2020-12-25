Controversial NYE party at Bay Area resort canceled

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A public relations nightmare for the Graton Resort has now been averted, after cancelling a holiday party.

A controversial New Year’s Eve party at the Graton Resort and Casino with a reported guest list of 4,000 people has now been cancelled.

“The casino is actually in my district,” David Rabbitt said.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt applauds the casino’s decision.

“I think it’s the right move and I am grateful to the chairman for cancelling,” Rabbitt said. “The message in this time of COVID, stay-at-home, and the spread that we are having in our county, did not go over well. I think they heard that. I think they understand that. I think they did the right thing by cancelling the event.”

Although the casino has a Rhonert Park address, the resort is built on tribal land belonging to the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. Sovereign territory giving it the right to remain open to the public even during the pandemic.

“The county doesn’t have any jurisdiction over the tribe or the land that’s in the tribe’s domain. It is sovereign land,” Rabbitt said. “It’s an agreement between them and the federal government. This is a unique circumstance. They’re not subject to our health order. They’re not subject to what the county is putting forward.”

Graton Resort and Casino will now close at 5 p.m. for all activities on new year’s eve. All parties and gatherings have been cancelled.

The casino sent KRON4 a statement that reads, in part:

“The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria continue to work closely with the Sonoma County public health officer. Graton Resort & Casino will remain open on a limited basis and continues to exceed all CDC safety requirements. In addition to those safety measures already in place, team members are tested for COVID-19 every two weeks and wear digital devices that ensure social distancing. Bars will continue to remain closed, and walk up alcohol service will end nightly at 9:00 pm.”

“Everyone should just stay home. Be quiet. Have a nice New Year’s with your family,” Rabbitt said.