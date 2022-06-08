CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston is prevailing over challenger Benjamin Therriault, according to preliminary election returns.

60.9% of voters in the East Bay county chose Livingston over 39.0% who chose Therriault.

The race marks the first time Livingston has been opposed running for the position since 2011, amid concerns over law enforcement violence. Therriault is a Richmond police officer and president of the Richmond Police Officers’ Association.

Andrew Hall, a former deputy, was convicted and sentenced in the killing of 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda in 2018 after shooting another man. Livingston contends the charges against Hall are politically motivated.

In Hall-related suits, the county had to pay out some $9.4 million, according to the San Jose Mercury News.