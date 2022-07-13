LEFT: Female suspect inside of the convenience store. RIGHT: Male suspect is seen is a firearm (San Bruno Police Department).

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two armed robberies occurred at a San Bruno convenience store, police announced Wednesday in a press release. The robberies happened earlier this month, one on July 6 and another on July 9, on the 100 block of Angus Ave.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 5:37 a.m. on July 6, the release said. A 30-year-old male suspect from San Francisco pointed a gun at the store clerk and took money from the cash registers.

The suspect ran away in a gray SUV driven by a female suspect. The female suspect is a 23-year-old San Francisco resident.

Another armed robbery was reported at the same convenience store on Saturday July 9 at 4:07 a.m., according to the release. Police say the same two suspects entered the store.

The male suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk, and both suspects took money from the cash registers. Both fled the scene in a gray SUV, similar to the first robbery.

Later that Saturday, the San Francisco Police Department assisted San Bruno police in serving a search warrant at the suspects’ residence on the 2700 block of 22nd Street in San Francisco. After the search warrant, authorities found evidence connecting the suspects with the robberies.

Officers located a BB Pellet pistol during an investigation into the incident. Police said they were booked into San Mateo County Jail for charges related to robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a controlled substance.

Neither suspect was identified by name. Police did not confirm the convenience store is 7-Eleven, but according to online maps, there is a 7-Eleven located at 105 Angus Ave.