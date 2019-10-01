Convicted child molester in Bay Area on the run

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON)- A convicted child molester is on the run this morning in Santa Clara County.

Authorities say 55-year-old Apollo Johnsen was convicted on 16 counts of child molestation.

Santa Clara Deputy District Attorney Jason Malinsky said Johnsen attacked and molested a young who was just 6-years-old, preying on her at a young age and molesting her a number of times over a series of years and violating raping her in her own home when she was 16-years-old.

Malinsky says Johnsen and his victim knew each other, a possible reason why she didn’t come forward until a decade after the abuse began.

“She was afraid.. she didn’t wanna break her family apart, so she kept the secret ..she did finally have the courage to come forward, she did testify against him in court and now he’s on the run,” Malinsky said.

Johnsen ran his company from his home and neighbors say they haven’t seen him in about a month.

Some had no idea of his convictions while others say there was always something off about him.

The DA’s office says his trial began back in May and after several weeks of evidence and testimony, Johnsen’s lawyer asked for a break in trial due to a medical issue.

A three-month break was granted, and Johnsen never showed up in court.

“He skipped out on a million-dollar bail,” Malinksy said.

A jury convicted him two weeks ago despite his absence and he faces life in prison.

If you see Johnsen, call Santa Clara police at 408-615-5580.

