SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday night while in possession of guns and ski masks, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. The arrestee, 47-year-old Cesar Garcia of Santa Rosa, is a convicted felon.
SCSO said Garcia was pulled over after a deputy saw him run a red right light at the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and Yolanda Avenue. A records check on Garcia revealed that he was on pre-trial release.
Police searched Garcia’s car and found suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe, an unregistered and loaded pistol, an unregistered and unloaded shotgun, and two black ski masks.
Garcia was arrested without incident. He is being held in jail on a $55,000 bond after he was booked on the following charges:
- Convicted person with a concealed firearm (felony)
- Unlawful possession of a firearm (felony)
- Unlawful possession of ammunition (felony)
- Possession of illegal drugs and a loaded firearm (felony)
- Possession of a loaded firearm in public (felony)
- Prohibition on firearms access (felony)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
- Possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)
- Possession of narcotics (misdemeanor)