SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday night while in possession of guns and ski masks, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. The arrestee, 47-year-old Cesar Garcia of Santa Rosa, is a convicted felon.

SCSO said Garcia was pulled over after a deputy saw him run a red right light at the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and Yolanda Avenue. A records check on Garcia revealed that he was on pre-trial release.

Police searched Garcia’s car and found suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe, an unregistered and loaded pistol, an unregistered and unloaded shotgun, and two black ski masks.

Garcia was arrested without incident. He is being held in jail on a $55,000 bond after he was booked on the following charges: