(KRON) — A convicted felon wearing an ankle monitor fled San Rafael police officers on a motorcycle early Thursday morning before crashing in a wooded area near the Falkirk Cultural Center, San Rafael PD officials said. The vehicle did not have license plates or registration.

When a Healdsburg police officer tried to stop the motorcycle around 2:15 a.m., the driver took off at a high rate of speed leading the officer and officers with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on a chase. The suspect ditched a backpack with a loaded gun and drugs inside at the Sonoma County/Marin County line, police said, before making his way into San Rafael.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter also got involved in the chase.

The pursuit eventually ended in downtown San Rafael in a public parking lot at the Falkirk Cultural Center. With nowhere else to go, the suspect tried to drive into a nearby wooded area but crashed. Police said he then tried to hop and fence but was quickly apprehended with the assistance of a K-9.

The suspect suffered minor injuries. There were no injuries to law enforcement.

The suspect had two pending felony cases involving firearms possession, narcotics offenses and evading officers. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for a felon being in possession of a firearm, possessing drugs while armed, drug sales, felony evading officers and committing another offense while out on felony bail.