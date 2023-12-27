(KRON) — A man who was pulled over for vehicle code violations on Christmas Eve in Richmond attempted to flee from police officers on foot before being placed under arrest, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The traffic stop took place at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the 700 block of 23rd Street. The driver of the stopped vehicle “immediately exited” the car and “refused to follow officers’ directions,” police said, before taking off on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the driver was taken into custody.

(Photo: Richmond Police Department)

(Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Richmond police said a loaded ghost gun and additional magazines were found in the possession of the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up another firearm, more high-capacity pistol magazines and marijuana, authorities said.

According to police, the driver was a convicted felon. The man was booked into jail for weapons violations.