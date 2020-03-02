Convicted killer in one of San Francisco’s most horrific crimes may soon be up for parole

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In 1974, a convicted murderer received the death penalty for one of the most horrific crimes in the city of San Francisco.

Two years later, the sentence was commuted to life without parole when the death penalty was eliminated in California.

The convicted killer will soon be up for parole.

Now the victim’s brother is asking for help to keep the man behind bars.

“He murdered Frank Carlson and in the process mutilated his body,” Michael Agoglia, attorney for Annette Carlson said. “He took Annette then upstairs for over three hours, sexually torturing her. Raping, sodomising her again and again.”

“We are doing everything that we can to honor the memory of my brother, and protect the life of my sister-in-law, who is still is in fear of this individual,” Eric Carlson, Frank’s brother, said.

Eric Carlson and Attorney Michael Agoglia are spearheading a petition for California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Board to deny parolling Angelo Pavageau, who was convicted back in 1976 for the murder of Eric Calrson’s older brother Frank Carlson.

“And we’re asking all the citizens of California to please stand with us and help us to get the message across to the parole board that this is a really bad idea,” Eric Carlson said.

The crime happened April 24, 1974 inside what was then the Carlson’s home on Kansas Street in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill District.

“It was really scary because the cops had come and closed off the street and we had heard there was a killing in the house,” Steve Sanders said.

Sanders was 13-year-old at the time and lived a short distance from the Carlson’s home. He remembers the brutal nature of incident shocked the neighborhood.

“The house was burned. Then it sat vacant for at least 10 years that I know of,” Sanders said. “Nobody would go into or anything. As young kids in the neighborhood we called it the haunted house because of what happened.”

The memory of losing his brother in such an unthinkable way has haunted Eric Carlson for the last 46 years.

“I can’t describe how important he was to me and how I miss him everyday,” Eric said.

“For those interested in supporting, we ask you go visit the website justiceforfrank.org,” Agoglia said.

All letters and emails must be submitted to the parole board by the March 15, 2020 deadline.

Latest News Headlines: