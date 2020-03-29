Convicted serial killer dies while on death row at San Quentin

SAN QUENTIN (KRON) – An inmate on death row at San Quentin State Prison has died at the age of 67, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Lonnie D. Franklin Jr. was on death row for the murders of nine woman and a teenage girl between 1985 and 2007.

Officials say he was found in his cell unresponsive on Saturday March 28 around 7:20 p.m.

After receiving medical attention, Franklin was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m.

At this time, his cause of death is unknown, but officials say there were no signs of trauma.

Franklin was known as a serial killed named “Grim Sleeper.”

On August 10, 2016, he was sentenced to death in Los Angeles County on 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Seven days later, he arrived on death row.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says since 1978:

82 condemned inmates have died of natural causes

27 committed suicide

13 were executed in California

1 executed in Missouri

1 executed in Virginia

14 from other causes

8 are pending, including Franklin

727 people are on California’s death row.

